BHC directs parents to pay school fees in two equal installments  

QUETTA: A bench comprising Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Nazir Ahmad Langove has directed the students and their parents studying in private schools to submit 80 percent of fee as per policy of the government, payment shall be made in two equal installments, one on the 20th of this month and the next installment on the 30th of June. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Court directed the private schools to pay salaries to all staff and teachers and arrange quality online education for students.

This order was passed by a division bench of the court yesterday, as the petitioner Rizwan-ud-Din Advocate filed a constitutional petition.

During the hearing, Advocate General Arbab Muhammad Tahir, AAG Shah Haq Baloch, Syed Abu Zar Haider Advocate others appeared before the court and said that the esteemed court had directed the parents to get fee vouchers from the schools.

On this occasion, Noor Ahmed Kakar Advocate and Syed Ayaz Zahoor Advocate said that the schools of his district have already started implementing the directions of the esteemed court but the students studying in these schools and their parents are not agreeing to accept the fee vouchers, the students still have not paid the fee.

“We request the court to restrain the parents in this regard and also allocate time in this regard. The government order of reduction is enforced from March. The court should issue instructions to the parents and students to get the revised fee slips,” they added.

Rizwan Uddin Advocate said that the schools which have not been made a party do not comply with the court orders so the court should issue a general order in this regard.

Advocate Allah Langove said that the schools of Catholic Board of Education are ready to implement the government’s order to reduce the fees of private schools by 20% but the parents are still not paying fee.

The Advocate General was directed to consider with the government if the subsidy is possible, the court said during the hearing.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers of the parties, Court said that although not all the schools have been made parties in this constitutional petition, the government notification regarding reduction of fees is applicable to all private schools from March 1, 2020.

It is noteworthy that private schools are ready to implement the notification of 20% reduction in government fees, Court added.

The court directed all private schools to make it possible for students to arrange quality online education and all private schools to provide their staff and ensure that teachers are paid their salaries and not discharged from service, then adjourn the hearing of the constitutional petition till May 21.

Like this: Like Loading...