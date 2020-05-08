BHC directs Judicial Officers to ensure presence in their deputed stations

QUETTA: In a circular issued on Friday, the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court has directed all District Judicial Officers to ensure their presence in their deputed stations following current COVID19 situation added without court’s order they can’t leave their duty stations. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has directed all judges of district courts to adjourn all criminal and civil cases till next hearing while hearing should be continued on important cases.

“A mechanism should be pursue in order to hear important cases in all apex courts hence less number of staff and officers should be presented in all courts.” CJ Balochistan said in a circular of Balochistan High Court.

He further ordered all family judged to adjourn cases related to family disputes and issue adores orders in absence of applicants, parties and advocates.

Like this: Like Loading...