BHC directs Judicial Officers to ensure presence in their deputed stations

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has directed all judges of district courts to adjourn all criminal and civil cases till next hearing while hearing should be continued on important cases.
“A mechanism should be pursue in order to hear important cases in all apex courts hence less number of staff and officers should be presented in all courts.” CJ Balochistan said in a circular of Balochistan High Court.
He further ordered all family judged to adjourn cases related to family disputes and issue adores orders in absence of applicants, parties and advocates.