QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court on Thursday announced summer vacations for Sibi, Makran and Turbat benches from 1st June till August 2nd.

According to a notification Justice Muhammad Hashim kakar will preside the court in order to hear important cases from 1st June till 20th June while Justice Rozi Khan Barrech will hear cases from July 1st tilly July 30th here in Quetta.

The court will remained closed during Saturday and Sunday while the court timing will be from 9:30am till 12:00pm.

