Belgian schools will partially reopen while markets, museums and zoos will also be allowed to operate again from next Monday, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said, in a further easing of the country’s two-month coronavirus lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Belgian schools will partially reopen while markets, museums and zoos will also be allowed to operate again from next Monday, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said, in a further easing of the country’s two-month coronavirus lockdown.

According to Reuters, Belgium, whose capital Brussels hosts the headquarters of the European Union and the NATO military alliance, has so far reported 53,981 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 8,843 deaths.

Like this: Like Loading...