Balochistan TB Program control Manager tests positive for Coronavirus

QUETTA: The Provincial Manager of Balochistan Tuberculosis TB Program Dr. Ahmed Wali tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday who were in frontline among health workers against Coronavirus spread. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

After Dr. Ahmed Wali total 08 employees of Provincial TB Control Program have infected with contagious diseases.

Provincial Manager of TB Control Program accompanied with his team remained fervent in providing assistance to health department in eliminated Coronavirus.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Balochistan Dr. Ahmed Ali and his team carried-out screening in Balohcistan High Court, Police Line, Civil Hospital, BMC Hospital, Quetta Press Club and other public places in order to recognize suspected patients.

During province-wide COVID-19 awareness campaign, 07 members of Provincial TB Control Program tested positive for Coronavirus but on Saturday Provincial Manager Dr. Ahmed Wali also tested positive and shifted himself in isolation.

According to sources, three employees of TB Control Program including Dr. Ahmed Wali in critical condition but not a single government representative appeared to contact with them.

Despite having early disease Dr. Ahmed Wali accepted the challenge and remained on streets to help health department and government departments in fight against Coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...