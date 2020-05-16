Balochistan sees 87 more COVID-19 cases, five deaths

QUETTA: Balochistan records another 87 Covid-19 cases, taking total to 2457, as five new deaths reported in single day, which takes the death toll to 36. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 2544 with addition of 87 new confirmed case yesterday. 93% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 2092.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 36. As five more patients died due to Covid-19 in Balochistan, including two at Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayyad, two in Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta and one at Lasbela district. The total deaths of coronavirus include 29 from Quetta, 4 from Pishin and 2 from Lasbela and 1 from Sibi.

Out of 2544 cases, 2388 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 2076 from Quetta, 92 from Pishin, 58 from Killa Abdullah, 28 Killa Saifullah, 27 Jaffarabad, 17 Chagai, 26 Mastung, 13 Sibi, 13 Lasbela, 8 Ziarat, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar, 2 Harnai, 2 from Musakhel and 1 from Kohlu..

At present, 417 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 34 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice.

As per the latest figures, out of 18627 suspects, tests of 17663 people have been conducted, as 2544 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 15119 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 235 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1090 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 176 in Taftan, 421 in Pishin, 355 in Killa Abdullah, 63 in Zhob, 30 in Lasbela, 35 in Jaffarabad, 35 in Gwadar, 26 in Ziarat and 4 in Khuzdar.

Like this: Like Loading...