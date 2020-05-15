Balochistan reports one more death, 147 new cases of Covid-19

QUETTA: Balochistan records another spike of Covid-19 cases, as 147 cases reported in a single day, taking total to 2457, with 31 official deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 2457 with addition of 147 new confirmed case yesterday. 93% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 2043.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are 31. As a male patient expired at Shiekh Khalifa Bin Zayyad hospital Quetta due to Covid-19.The total deaths of coronavirus include 25 from Quetta, 4 from Pishin and 1 each from Lasbela and Sibi.

Out of 2457 cases, 2301 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 2007 from Quetta, 91 from Pishin, 53 from Killa Abdullah, 27 Jaffarabad, 21 Killa Saifullah,17 Chagai, 26 Mastung, 13 Sibi, 9 Lasbela, 8 Ziarat, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar, 2 Harnai, 2 from Musakhel and 1 from Kohlu..

At present, 383 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 41 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice.

As per the latest figures, out of 18609 suspects, tests of 17078 people have been conducted, as 2457 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 1461` have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 220 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1090 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 176 in Taftan, 421 in Pishin, 355 in Killa Abdullah, 63 in Zhob, 30 in Lasbela, 35 in Jaffarabad, 35 in Gwadar, 26 in Ziarat and 4 in Khuzdar.

Like this: Like Loading...