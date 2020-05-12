Balochistan reports 97 new Covid-19 cases to raise tally to 2,158
Published on – May 12, 2020 – 8:47 pm
The Balochistan Health Department, in its daily situational report, has confirmed 97 new cases of coronavirus to raise the provincial tally to 2,158.
The virus has claimed 27 lives while 256 patients have recovered from the disease in the province so far.
