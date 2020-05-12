Balochistan reports 97 new Covid-19 cases to raise tally to 2,158

The Balochistan Health Department, in its daily situational report, has confirmed 97 new cases of coronavirus to raise the provincial tally to 2,158. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Balochistan Health Department, in its daily situational report, has confirmed 97 new cases of coronavirus to raise the provincial tally to 2,158.

The virus has claimed 27 lives while 256 patients have recovered from the disease in the province so far.

