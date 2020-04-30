Balochistan reports 71 new corona cases, tally reaches 1049

QUETTA: 71 new cases reported in Balochistan in a single day, as coronavirus cross one thousand mark in Balochistan, reached to 1049 cases. 183 positive patients have recovered till now after catching virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health department of Balochistan confirmed 897 are locally transmitted cases in province, as 14 deaths have recorded in province, from Covid-19.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 1049, with addition of 71 new confirmed case yesterday. 85% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 852.

The Covid-19 positivity rate is 11%, as 78% of cases are male, the mean age of cases were 35 years.

Out of 1049 cases, 897 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 770 from Quetta, 43 from Pishin, 21 Jaffarabad 14 Chagai, 14 Mastung, 9 Killa Abdullah, 8 Sibi, 6 Loralai, 3 Kharan, 5 Ziarat, 2 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar and 1 Harnai.

At present, 183 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus, as three more recovered yesterday.

As per the direction of Chief Minister of Balochistan, four teams of RRT, have collected 511 samples from four different sites of Quetta. Among those, 38 reports came positive, while 241 reported negative.

As per the latest figures, out of 15335 suspects, tests of 9435 people have been conducted, as 1049 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 8386 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 925 cases as well.

In Balochistan 936 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 180 in Taftan, 284 in Killa Abdullah, 274 in Pishin, 61 in Zhob, 11 PCSIR Quetta, 26 in Lasbela, 19 in Khuzdar, 18 in Dalbandin, 21 in Ziarat, 19 in Khuzdar, 15 in Barkhan, 12 in Panjgur, 12 in Sibi, 2 in Kachi and 1 in Gwadar

