Balochistan reports 108 new corona cases

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 3306 with addition of 108 new confirmed case yesterday. 95% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 2407.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 39. The total deaths of coronavirus include 31 from Quetta, 5 from Pishin and 2 from Lasbela and 1 from Sibi.

Out of 3306 cases, 3150 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 2698 from Quetta, 120 from Killa Abdullah, 107 from Pishin, 38 Killa Saifullah, 34 Jaffarabad, 18 Chagai, 29 Lasbela, 28 Mastung, 15 Sibi, 12 Gwadar, 8 Ziarat, 9 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 4 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 3 Khuzdar, 2 Zhob, 2 Harnai, 2 from Musakhel, 1 from Kachi, 1 from Washuk and 1 from Kohlu..

At present, 860 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 98 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice.

As per the latest figures, out of 19998 suspects, tests of 20987 people have been conducted, as 3306 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 17681 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 150 cases as well.

In Balochistan over 1300 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 36 in Taftan, 483 in Pishin, 408 in Killa Abdullah, 259 in Zhob, 98 in Lasbela, 15 in Jaffarabad, 26 in Ziarat, 14 in Barkhan and 4 in Khuzdar.

