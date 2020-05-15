Balochistan opposition warns against slashing provinces’ share in NFC award

QUETTA: The united opposition parties on Friday rejected center’s maneuvering to rollback 18th amendment and decrease small province’s share in 10th National Finance Commission NFC Award adding we would demand new constitution against Federal Government’s any move against constitutional amendment. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

These remarks shared by political leadership of united opposition parties of Balochistan comprising PML N, PK MAP, PML Q, PPP, National Party and Jamat e Ehl e Hadis here.

Former Chief Minister Nawab Aslam Raisani, Jamal Shah Kakar, Abdul Rahim Ziartwal, Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Ali Madad Jattak, Maulana Asmatullah and Ali Ahmed Langove have alleged center for maneuvering in order to rollback 18th constitutional amendment that guarantees due provincial shares.

“Federal Government should have submit the National Finance Commission (NFC)’s Terms of Reference (TORs) in Council of Common Interest CCI meeting but they didn’t.” Nawab Raisani said sarcastically said but PTI Government even mentions in its TOR that Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Alvi would eat Chicken or Daal in Eid.

The United Opposition in Balochistan have rejected the TORs for 10th NFC Award alleging center of attempting to decline Balochistan’s share in National Finance Commission Meeting.

“The attitude of Federal Government enhanced spontaneity of small province hence we have decided to knock court’s door against Federal Government’s biased moves against Balochistan.” Former CM Balochitan Nawab Raisani added.

“People in Islamabad have been accusing Balochistan for mass corruption but they should reach-out the Supreme Court and National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Balochistan remained in grip of terrorism thus we should get additional 02% from center share.” Nawab Raisani added.

Expressing concern over Javed Jabbar’s nomination as representative of Balochistan in 19th NFC the senior member of PK MAP Abdul Rahim Ziartwal said, Mr. Jabbar didn’t belong to Balochistan hence he is oblivious from economic, geographic and social realieis of our province,

“Balochistan shouldn’t be considered as an orphan province thus we demand to remove Javed Jabbar’s name as representative of Balochistan in 10th National Finance Commission NFC Award.” He added.

“If center cuts provinces’ share in NFC award, it would be considered as violation of constitution.” Ziaratwal said added we have enough competent economists who can defend Balochistan’s case in NFC Award meeting.

Senior politicians and former Minister Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail said, Balochistan should receive its share from centers according to its landmass, “Federal Government review the poverty ratio, educational and health facilities in Balochistan hence the downtrodden province can’t bare cuts in its due share of NFC.” He added vowed to defend 18th constitutional amendment.

Provincial Secretary General of PML N Jamal Shah Kakar has said, center should increase Balochistan’s seats in National Assembly because with meager representation we can’t defend our cases,

“The incompetent Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Government has been increasing Balochistan’s deprivation.” He alleged.

