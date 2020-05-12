Balochistan Lockdown may be tightened if SOPs not followed: Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday expressed deep concerns over masses rush in Bazaars and markets without implementing COVID19 safety precautions added government might announce complete lockdown if traders and customers don’t follow SOPs. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set amid Provincial Government and Traders, wearing masks and hand sanitizing had been declared during smart-lockdown but neither traders nor customers implementing on SOPs.” Jam Kamal said added with this attitude of masses, active cases of COVID19 would jump to in hundreds of thousands.

The Chief Minister said, if rush in Bazar and markets continues in this amount of number, we will impose complete lockdown in the entire city, “Social distancing, masks and hand sanitizing should be implement at every cost because without public support, government can’t control spread of the contagious virus.” CM Jam Kamal said welcomed the cooperation and support by religious scholar in implement social-distancing in mosques.

