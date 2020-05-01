Balochistan Lawmakers agrees to adopt joint strategy against coronavirus

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly lawmakers from Government and Opposition parties agreed to work together and develop a joint parliamentary strategy in response to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Balochistan Assembly lawmakers from Government and Opposition parties agreed to work together and develop a joint parliamentary strategy in response to the prevailing COVID-19 crisis.

The meeting of the Balochistan Assembly Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the members resolved to take collective action.

The meeting was convened by Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail, the Deputy Speaker and acting Convener of the Task Force. The members met to discuss ways for the provincial legislators to support ongoing governmental efforts in response to the global pandemic. The SDG Task Force is a multiparty forum which works toward supporting the government’s progress in achieving the 17 SDGs as part of Pakistan’s commitment toward the global 2030 Agenda. The SDGs are a collection of 17 global goals designed to be a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. SDGs encompass and address all aspects of life, including health, education, livelihoods, poverty, etc.

The Task Force members agreed that the Parliament and lawmakers have a constitutional role to play in responding to and supporting efforts to address the crisis and the recovery thereof. Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail said, “this crisis demands all stakeholders to make collective efforts to help the people’. He further added, “it is important that the executive and legislature work together, and that all parties represented in the provincial assembly work together to respond to this national crisis”. Noting the objective of the meeting, the Deputy Speaker informed the members of the Task Force that the moot was called with the aim to identify areas for the Task Force to be more effective in supporting the Provincial Government in its efforts to respond to the pandemic and ensure preparedness for the recovery which will follow.”

The Members underlined the need to improve coordination between various stakeholder groups including all tiers of the government, civil society, donors and the United Nations to ensure a coordinated response to the crisis – in addition to an equal and judicious delivery of relief efforts.

The lawmakers also resolved to work hand-in-hand with the recently established Provincial Committee, headed by the Honorable Chief Minister, to determine the role the MPAs can best play to help ongoing government initiatives, and ensure a collective response, in fighting the pandemic in the province. The Members of the Task Force also called for the Provincial Committee meeting to be convened without any further delay. Moreover, discussing the need for the Assembly session to be called to discuss the situation, the lawmakers also agreed that amendment to rules should be explored to make holding the Assembly session through video conferencing possible.

The Members agreed to jointly recommend effective measures to tackle the current and future challenges posed to public health, the economy, rule of law, agriculture, food security, etc. Lauding the efforts of all individuals and organisations engaged in community service and helping their fellow citizens in this time of crisis, the members of the Task Force called for all citizens to take preventive measures and follow social distancing guidelines.

The Task Force Members stand ready to provide legislative support to the provincial government whenever required to ensure immediate and essential actions are being taken without delay.

Chaired by the Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail, the meeting of the SDGs Task Force was attended by MPAs, Mr. Nasrullah Khan Zeray, Ms. Zeenat Shahwani, Mr. Qadir Ali Nail, Malik Naseer Shahwani, Dr Rubaba Khan, and Ms. Bano Khalil. Mr. Darren Nance, UNDP’s Chief Technical Advisor on Elections and Parliament, and Mr. Zulfiqar Durrani, Head of UNDP’s Balochistan Sub-Office and the Chair of UN Provincial Team also attended along with their teams. Briefing the lawmakers about UN initiatives and response to COVID-19 in the province, Mr. Durrani said keeping in view their technical expertise and mandate, all UN agencies are doing their best in responding to the pandemic.

While concluding, the Deputy Speaker and members of the Task Force thanked the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for facilitating the meeting and asked for continued assistance to the Task Force in enhanced legislative responsiveness and actions in reply to the current crisis.

