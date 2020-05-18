Public transport to remain suspended in Balochistan: CM

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan on Monday directed health department to avoid from unnecessary testing in order to preserve testing kits for patients having clear COVID-19 symptoms in the province announced that 4 additional PCR machines and 60,000 testing kits to be arrived after Eid. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The decision was taken during a meeting presided by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani in order to review novel Coronavirus affairs including availability of safety equipment in Balochistan.

In-Charge Balochistan Command and Operation Center Imran Gichki has briefed the meeting regarding situation of COVID-19 in Balochistan added 94% active cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted while 6% have travelling history, “Total 37 people have died due to contagious virus but 454 have recovered and tested negative for Coronavirus.” Command and Operation Center informed the Chief Minister.

“20 people are admitted in Sheikh Zahid Hospital’s isolation ward, 18 in Fatima Jinnah while 2163 people have put themselves in home confinement.”

Following surge in positive cases Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has ordered the Health department to collect samples from patients having clear COVID-19 symptoms,.

The meeting was agreed upon the decision to preserve testing kits for more patients while health official said, four testing machins and 60,000 kits to be arrived in Quetta after Eid and medicine procurement process would be completed before Eid.

Discussing the number of ventilators Balochistan has the health official informed CM Jam Kamal that we have 25 ventilators and ICU beds in three government hospital but 75 more ventilators being procured, “Micro Biologists being hired on contract basis in order to enhance Balochistan’s testing abilities.” They added.

CM Jam Kamal has expressed reservations over restoring road and rail transport in Balochistan added without Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) positive Coronavirus cases could rise through rail and road transport.

“People of Quetta shouldn’t travel outside Quetta and outsiders shouldn’t come to Quetta because the provincial capital in severe grip of COVID-19.” Jam Kamal said urged masses to avoid unnecessary traveling.

Balochistan Government has fully banned Eid gatherings including Children Fun Melas in order to curb the spread of virus deciding to appease public rush during Eid Gatherings.

Reviewing the wheat procurement, provincial government has vowed to take strict action against people illegally stocking wheat for profits.

Like this: Like Loading...