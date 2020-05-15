Balochistan govt unveils Karz e Hassna Scheme for poor families

QUETTA: Following the directives of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, Secretary Finance Noor ul Haq Baloch on Friday launched Balochistan Karz e Hassna Schemed a joint venture of provincial government and Akhuwat Foundation in order to help poor families affected by COVID-19 lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The launching ceremony of Balochistan Karz e Hassna scheme was held in Quetta in which rupees 192, 0000 have been distributed among 95 individuals witnessed Coronavirus implications during the lockdown..

Secretary Finance Noor ul Haq Baloch, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad SAqib, Chief Credit Officer Shahzad Akram and Divisional Manager Akhuwat Program Tahir Faheem were present in the ceremony.

“Government of Balochistan has been short-listing applicants following complete merit, 25000 families would receive interest-free loans in first phase of Karaz e Hassna scheme while the program would be expanded in entire province.” Secretary Finance Noor ul Haq Baloch said lauded the support of Akhuwat Program.

“Provincial Government from the very first of day of COVID19 lockdown taking earnest measures to ensure provision of relief to daily wagers and poor families suffering in lockdown hence the Karaz e Hassna Scheme would help our poor masses during the holy month.” Secretary Finance added.

The Secretary Finance announced that along with this scheme we have been working on new loan scheme for provincial youth which would help them in establishing their own business.

People received Karaze Hassna lauded the scheme added through this interest-free and easy loan we would be able to purchase some clothes and food items for our children during Eid.

Addressing the ceremony through video-link the Chairman Akhuwat Program Dr. Amjad Saqib has stressed upon appropriate utilization of the money people have received through Karaz e Hassna scheme, “The applicants should show responsibility while returning the interest-free loan because with we seek to launch further easy loan schemes for people of Balochistan.” He said.

