Balochistan govt to upgrade hospital across province

QUETTA: Following the directions of Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar on Tuesday presided a meeting to review health facilities in the province also discussed plans to upgrade BMC, Civil and other government hospitals. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Sajjad Ahmed Bhutta, Secretarh Health Dostain Jamaldini, Secretary Communication & Works Noor ul Amin Mengal, Secretary Finance Noor ul Haq Baloch and DG PDMA Imran Zarkoon were present in the meeting.

“Provincial Government earnestly working to ensure provision of healthcare to masses at their door steps thus all possible measures being lifted.” CS Fazeel Asghar said while addressing the meeting.

The meeting thoroughly review proposed government plans to updgrade Bolan Medical Hospital, Provincial Sandeman Hospital and other government hospitals in Balochistan and make sure digital equipment and quality healthcare for masses.

The meeting was agreed to start upgradation of government hospitals on immediate level while Chief Secretary directed Secretary Health to appoint consultants for upgradation projects.

Like this: Like Loading...