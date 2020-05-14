Balochistan govt to strengthen COVID-19 screening, tracing mechanism

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has stressed upon an effective mechanism for tracing, tracking and screening of COVID-19 patients in Balochistan directing authorities to functionalize surveillance committees in all districts and divisions regarding Novel Coronavirus pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

He shared these views on Thursday while presiding a meeting all Divisional Commissioner through video link. Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Rubaba Buledi, Secretary Health Dostain Jamaldini and In-charge Control and Operation Center Imrna Gichki have also attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed government’s efforts regarding COVID-19 pandemic, implementation on Ehsas Program, ration distribution and preventive measures against locusts swarm in the province.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has directed all commissioners and district authorities to make sure an effective mechanism regarding COVID-19 screening, tracking and tracing from district to UC level.

Following the last Ashra of Ramdaan Chief Minister Balochistan directed authorities to implement SOP’s in all mosques allowing people for Aitkaaf also ordered regular disinfection spray in mosques during the last Ashra.

However while discussing the Eid Namaz congregations in Balochistan CM Balochistan asked all Commissioners to submit their recommendations ordering Police to continue assisting district administration in order to maintain law and order during the Last Ashraf of Ramdaan and Eid.

“According to World Health Organization the implications of COVID-19 will lasted for a long- period hence all commissioner should prepare health related development schemes in the respective divisions which would inducted in next financial budget.” Jam Kamal addressed the meeting directing them to be alert regarding outbreak of Malaria and Dengue in Balochistan.

Chief Minister directed all Deputy Commissioners to utilize their CSR funds on health sector and ensure implementation on smart-lockdown.

“Masses should wear masks and gloves while coming out during smart-lockdown while Deputy Commissioners should liaison with multi-national companies in order to launch awareness campaign regarding COVID0-19.” CM Jam Kamal said directed authorities to double pre-fab quarantine facilities at Taftan border.

Like this: Like Loading...