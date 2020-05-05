Balochistan govt employees to get salaries before Eid

QUETTA: Government of Balochistan has announced to release Salaries of May 2020 on 21st of May to the provincial government employees. Notification in this regard has also released from Department of Finance Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Ministry of Finance has directed all government departments to pay their employees monthly salaries, pensions and other allowances by May 21st (Thursday).

A statement issued by the department of Finance Balochistan says Eidul Fitr is likely to fall on May 25th or May 26th, hence, the government workers shall be paid by May 21st.

Meanwhile, the Centre has gradually begun reopening some of its offices amidst a countrywide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus. NADRA offices were reopened on Monday as well.

