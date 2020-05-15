Balochistan govt distributing aid among people based on political affiliation: Bhootani

Independent lawmaker Aslam Bhootani has expressed regret that while financial aid across the country was being distributed without any distinction, the Balochistan government was distributing ration bags among people based on their political affiliations. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Independent lawmaker Aslam Bhootani has expressed regret that while financial aid across the country was being distributed without any distinction, the Balochistan government was distributing ration bags among people based on their political affiliations.

He also criticised the provincial government for its treatment of doctors.

He also expressed reservations over the appointment of Javed Jabbar as Balochistan’s representative in the NFC Award negotiations. Bhootani said that while he did not doubt Jabbar’s credentials, he was not from Balochistan and would not be able to represent the province’s interests.

Like this: Like Loading...