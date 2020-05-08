Balochistan Government announces to ease lockdown from Monday

QUETTA: After numerous talks with provincial traders union, Balochistan Govenrment has finally decided to shift over province-wide smart lockdown allowing business activities from Monday in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The decision has been announced in a joint news conference held here in Quetta at Deputy Commissioner Office on Friday evening.

Prior Government’s committee members Provincial Minister Saleem Khosa, MPA Asghar Khan Achakzai, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badini thoroughly discussed smart-lockdown and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with traders’ leadership.

“Following the SOPs decided by provincial government and trader union, smart-lockdown will be imposed from Monday thus shops and business activities will remain open from 3am morning till 5pm evening the practice will be continued till Eid.” Saleem Khosa, Asghar Achakzai, DC Quetta and Rahim kakar said in joint news conference.

Government has precluded traders to make sure implementation on decided Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while restaurants, tailors, medical stores and hair dressers allowed to open their shops for 24 hours.

“Simultaneously only four customers will be allowed to enter in shops while Balochistan Government would keep strict monitoring over implementation on smart-lockdown.” Provincial Minister Saleem Khosa and MPA Asghar Khan Achakzai said added authorities would take action over violation of SOPs.

“Indeed we have been easing lockdown in harsh circumstance when COVID19 cases has reached on peak in Balochistan, the smart-lockdown will take in-place till Eid.” The Government’s committee members said,

“Government and Traders would decide future’s strategy if active cases of Coronavirus didn’t prevent.”

Replying to a query regarding locking down mosque the Minister and MPA said, we didn’t deliberately closed-down mosques or decrease number of people in mosques in the holy months, after consensus with religious scholars, government introduced SOPs for mosques and religious sites.

Sharing details of ration distribution in Balochistan Provincial Minister Saleem Khosa said, in first phase government distributed food items among 300,000 people across the province while Qarz e Husna scheme would be announced in coming weeks.

The President of Anjuman e Tajiran Balochistan Raheem Kakar said, we have barred millions of rupees loss due to COVID19 lockdown but in national interest we accepted to close our business for nearly two months in order to prevent spread of Coronavirus.

The traders urged government to open sealed shops during smart-lockdown.

