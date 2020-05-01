Balochistan faces shortage of coronavirus testing kits as crisis grows

QUETTA: Thousands of tests awaiting for results as the only Novel Coroanvirus lab in Quetta facing shortage of kits leaving people to become virus career in Balochistan where healthcare system already plagued with flaws. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Thousands of tests awaiting for results as the only Novel Coroanvirus lab in Quetta facing shortage of kits leaving people to become virus career in Balochistan where healthcare system already plagued with flaws.

Since the outbreak of COVID19 in Balochistan, only one single lab is carrying-out Coronavirus tests at Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital which turned overloaded with samples on Friday.

The delays in testing results lifted the lid from government’s tall claims that health department has been doubling testing capacity while daily 600 to 700 cases were being tested in the lab.

“I went for COVID19 test after feeling minor symptoms of the diseases, but without measuring my body temperature and asking other symptoms, the staff in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital handed over me receipt written with 98 degree Celsius body temperature.” A patient recently went through testing revealed on condition of anonymity.

Balochistan has witnessed a major surge Novel Coronavirus positive case including the rapid local transmission of cases. Total 1136 positive cases surfaced in Balochistan since the outbreak in Balochistan and 15 people died with the fatal virus.

According to report nearly 8000 sample awaiting for testing in Balochistan due to shortage of testing kits jeopardizing government’s efforts in prevention of the virus. Spokesman of Provincial Government Liaquat Shahwani on many occasions claimed of having enough testing kits.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani had announced random 5000 testing in Quetta but many callers complained that they have been receiving excuses of shortage of testing kits from health teams carrying-out random testing.

Another patient had COVID19 symptoms received his results after five days added I was told that my report would be shared in 8 hours if I get tested positive, “Fortunately my test was negative but despite having negative report, I receive the final call after five days.” He said seeking anonymity.

Like this: Like Loading...