Balochistan extends lockdown amid spike in corona infections

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Monday has extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 19. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The home department maintained there were sufficient grounds to proceed under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 — which had been imposed in the province since March 20 and had been extended — as an immediate preventive and speedy remedy to ensure public safety, conserve lives and maintain peace and tranquility in Balochistan.

Under the lockdown, all public gatherings, inter-city and inter-provincial transport and religious gatherings would remain banned across the province while strict action would be taken against the violators.

So far, the provincial government has reported 1321 cases of the deadly pandemic with tally of 21 deaths from the virus.

The virus cases were continually increasing in the province as 103 new cases were reported on Monday while more fourteen patients recovered from the illness the same day.

Like this: Like Loading...