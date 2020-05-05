Balochistan coronavirus cases rise to 1495: 89% cases locally transmitted

QUETTA: Balochistan again records highest number of coronavirs cases in single day, as 174 new cases reported from province, takes total cases to 1495, with 21 official deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health department of Balochistan has confirmed 1339 are locally transmitted cases in province.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 1495 with addition of 174 new confirmed case yesterday. 89% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 1268.

Out of 1495 cases, 1339 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 1156 from Quetta, 57 from Pishin, 22 Jaffarabad 17 Chagai, 14 Mastung, 23 Killa Abdullah, 9 Sibi, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 8 Ziarat, 3 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar and 2 Harnai, 9 Lasbela.

At present, 206 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus.

As per the latest figures, out of 16334 suspects, tests of 11496 people have been conducted, as 1495 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 10001 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 1226 cases as well.

In Balochistan over thousand people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 231 in Taftan, 469 in Killa Abdullah, 381 in Pishin, 150 in Sibi, 5 in PCSIR Quetta, 38 in Lasbela, 10 in Khuzdar, 18 in Dalbandin, 16 in Loralai, 15 in Barkhan, 8 in Panjgur, 2 in Kachi and 17 in Gwadar.

