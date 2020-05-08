Balochistan CM directs action against SOPs violators

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani while presiding a meeting approved to ease province-wide lockdown shifting current lockdown into smart-lockdown following traders’ demands as Eid season has reached for them. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Provincial Minister Saleem Ahmed Khosa, MPA Asghar Khan Achakzai, Additional IG Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema, Commissioner Quetta, Deputy Commissioner and representative of provincial traders association were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has directed authorities to take strict against traders and shop owners violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by government to prevent further spread of Coronavirus in Balochistan.

“In smart-lockdown, tailors, clothes shops and other necessary business seeking ease during Eid season would be allowed to re-open their shops.” The meeting has decided while traded would be responsible to implement precautionary SOPs.

Balochistan has seen major spike in active cases of COVID19 since start of May as 1724 positive cases reported till May 07 including 24 reported deaths. Health experts in the province defying government’s decision of easing lockdown despite surge in Coronavirus cases.

Young Doctors Association have been demanding 15 days curfew in Balochistan in order to prevent rapid spread of the virus.

Following traders’ pressure and Eid season government had no option to re-open business as unemployment and starve likely to hit Balochistan as lockdown continues for next one more month.

