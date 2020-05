Amid the ongoing coronavirus induced lockdown, the Balochistan government has imposed a ban on Youm-e-Ali processions across the province, which is to be held tomorrow (Friday) to commemorate the birth of Hazrat Ali (RA). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Amid the ongoing coronavirus induced lockdown, the Balochistan government has imposed a ban on Youm-e-Ali processions across the province, which is to be held tomorrow (Friday) to commemorate the birth of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The notification issued on Thursday said the provincial government had already banned all kind of religious gatherings and directed all auhtorities concerned to engage with all Shia Ulemas to apprise them about the decision.

Like this: Like Loading...