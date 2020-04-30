Alyani directs food department to starts wheat procurement process

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Thursday presided a meeting here in Quetta in order to review food security in Balochistan directing food department to embark wheat purchase in Naseerabad Division from today. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Secretary Food Noor Muhammad Pirkani briefed the meeting regarding wheat purchase informed the Chief Minister regarding Provincial Wheat Purchasing Committee.

Secretary Food Noor Muhammad Pirkani briefed the meeting regarding wheat purchase informed the Chief Minister regarding Provincial Wheat Purchasing Committee.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed concerns over delays in wheat purchasing process in Balochistan added provincial government seek to avert possible starve following Coronavirus lockdown in Balochistan.

The Food department told the meeting that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) causing hurdles in wheat purchase process added the anti-corruption watchdog has termed mandatory for farmers to submit necessary farming land documentation, “The new NAB’s condition has been causing hurdles pestering provincial farmers hence the condition should be abrogated.” Noor Muhammad Pirkani said.

Chief Minister Balochistan has directed new amendments in Wheat Purchase amendments after consensus with National Accountability.

