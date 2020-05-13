Afghan Violence

No sooner had Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation, left Pakistan to pursue implementation of a peace deal concluded with Taliban political office at Doha, the violence in Afghanistan once again shook the world with the intensity of its brutality. A maternity hospital and a funeral gathering were attacked which left countless dead and injured, including infants and health workers. Three gunmen kept Barchi National Hospital in Kabul under siege for hours after the early-morning attack before the security forces killed them in a clearance operation. The hospital is located in the west of the city, home to capital’s minority Shia Hazara community. Around an hour after the attack 24 people were killed at a funeral prayer of a local police commander in eastern Nangarhar province. However, Taliban have denied involvement in either of the attacks.On the other hand, President Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani ordered offence against the Taliban and all other militant groups in Afghanistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The US-Taliban peace deal was signed on 29th of February this year in which the parties had agreed to stop use of violence against each other and Taliban had also committed to protect the deal by not allowing other militant groups such as Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) to sabotage the deal. The latter has targeted Shia minority groups in Afghanistan on several occasions and is reportedly opposed to the reconciliatory posture adopted by Taliban.

No peace deal can fully be implemented in Afghanistan unless the violence fully comes to an end in the country. All the stakeholders who desire peace and prosperity of in Afghanistan that has been ravaged by the war and international invasions for the last four decades have to choose for peace. However, the elements who see the peace deal going against their interests would definitely go against the peace deal and would make all the possible attempts to sabotage it through whatever tactics, brutality and war crime they can.

Peace in Afghanistan is not only in the interest of the Afghan people but also in the interest of the people of neighbouring countries and for the world at large. Pakistan’s case is more relevant in this regard and within Pakistan the case of two provinces—Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)—is of prime importance as peace or violence in Afghanistan can be directly proportional in these two provinces with peace or violence in Afghanistan. Moreover, these two provinces are home to hundreds of thousands of Afghanistan nationals who have fled war and persecution in their land. Their chance of repatriation to their home land goes dim when such violent acts even do not spare the heavily guarded Afghan Capital. Even they can experience influx of more people fleeing violence in Afghanistan. The increase in the number of refugees has its own implications for Pakistan which has been highlighted in these columns on several occasions.

However, peace must be given chance howsoever difficult the circumstances may be as violence is no solution to any problem but a problem itself. The foes of Afghanistan, Pakistan, peace and humanity at large would definitely try to sabotage peace but every sane mind in both countries should work to not allow gains made for peace.

