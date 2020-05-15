Actual number of COVID-19 patients will not be known until testing is free: Siraj ul Haq

LAHORE: Leader Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Siraj ul Haq has said that until coronavirus testing is done free of cost, the actual number of infected people will never be known.

In a statement by the senator, he says that the high cost of testing means that it is out of reach of the poor and no one is willing to identify themselves as infected because of how poorly the coronavirus patients are being treated.

Siraj ul Haq said that the global superpowers of today are helpless in the face of this simple virus. He added that these countries had made life difficult for people all over the world, especially Muslims.

On the topic of Kashmir, he said that our government has remained a silent spectator to the ongoing oppression on Kashmiri people. He urged the government to once again raise the issue of Kashmir in international human rights bodies, including the United Nations.