‘Accidental’ chairman Bilawal should provide facilities to people: Murad Saeed

LAHORE : – Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Saturday said the ‘accidental chairman’ of Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should provide facilities to people instead of giving statements.

Murad Saeed said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has progressed through ‘parchi’ [without merit] and has come to create confusion.

“The federal government granted Rs 12,000 apiece among 12 million families. Junior Zardari must tell where his government distribute ration as people are protesting on roads and demanding accountability of the money allotted for ration.

“The provinces are financially independent. The money is for people, not for fake bank accounts. There would have been facilities in the province had the 5.5 billion rupees for healthcare not gone into fake accounts.”