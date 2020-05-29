Abducted boy rescued

QUETTA: District police Naseerabad on Friday rescued an abducted boy and arrested two suspected kidnappers. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Naseerabad SSP Irfan Bashir told “Balochistan Express” Kabir Ahmed Sasoli resident of Ward-II Dera Murad Jamali town informed the City police that two accused Kamal-ud-Din and Manzoor Ali have been forcibly abducted his nephew Noor Nabi and escaped.

Following the complaint, SSP said, the police party within supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) City Sikandar Umrani was given task to rescue abducted boy save and sound, later during a snap checking the cops have recovered the boy and arrested the accused being nominated by the plaintiff.

Irfan Bashir further said, initial it has been observed that the incident was the result of family dispute, while the police have also taken the vehicle being used in crime into custody and investigating the case further.

