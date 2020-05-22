A Grain of Rice: A Glimmer of Hope

Bibak is a local resident of Noor Ahmed killi of Taftan, Chagai District of Pakistan. In the early morning of April 20th, the head of Noor killi knocked at his door and informed him to get the ration contributed by MCC Resources Development Company (Pvt.) Limited (MRDL), a state-owned Chinese enterprise. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Bibak is a local resident of Noor Ahmed killi of Taftan, Chagai District of Pakistan. In the early morning of April 20th, the head of Noor killi knocked at his door and informed him to get the ration contributed by MCC Resources Development Company (Pvt.) Limited (MRDL), a state-owned Chinese enterprise.

As a vendor of Taftan, he makes a living by selling handcrafts. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shrinking of trade activities brings about difficulties to him for procuring daily necessities. As a breadwinner, Bibak has to take care of his wife and five kids. There is a piece of arable land at the back of the killi which belongs to him. Yet, due to the tropical desert climate, he could merely get 200 to 300 kg of wheat even in the harvest year. The plague of locusts has snuffed him the last glimmer of hope. What’s worse, the once scarcely dotted grass has been ruined by the locusts, further shrinking the income of the locals who have been relying on herding for life. As a consequence, the local families find themselves trapped even deeper amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

As for his wife, a mother of five kids, maternal love for her younger generation is everlasting and profound. Nothing is more worrisome for her than seeing her children suffered from starvation helplessly. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the anxiety in her mind grew with each passing day. There was not much food leftover. She always makes good match of only a few fine grain and coarse grain, trying her best to give kids’ favorite pancake. However, seeing less and less stored grain made her feel a trace of panic. As a mother, the crying of kids tore her heart apart. Several locusts on the door looked more annoying to her. The good news from the head of killi in the morning finally gave her family a glimmer of hope. She urged her husband to be careful on the way, but Mr. Bibak seemed to be more spirited at the thought of giving his children food.

To her surprise, her husband brought back much more than she expected, including 40kg flour, 5kg rice, 5L oil, 4kg beans, 2 boxes of tea and 4 soaps. She thought that these can be saved as three months of rations. Children picked up tea and soap, sniffing them over and over again. Her husband on the side saw the rare joy of the family and couldn’t help praying faithfully to Allah for the Chinese friends who help him.

There are more than 60 families in Noor killi. Generations after generations feed on husbandry and border trade. The living conditions of the killi, located in the desert, are extremely harsh with scorching weather in summer. The occasional natural disaster aggravates their lives.

The head of killi says, after the pandemic outbreak, many villagers are paralyzed by the raging threat. Numerous families live in hardship for the family head can’t go outside for work due to the pandemic while there is a crowd of children waiting to be fed, which worries the head of killi.

Hearing that MCC together with the government will contribute food, cooking oil and other daily necessities to the underprivileged people, the head of killi is overwhelmed with gratitude. He points out that all villagers have already been included by him into the list of application for contributed supplies as the government also knows about what hardship the villagers are undergoing. Though the number of the needy families increases time and again, MCC generously adds more to the original amount of contribution.

“Life counts. Though MCC is similarly going through hardship at the moment, we still lend a hand to the Pakistani brothers within our capacity instead of sitting by, indifferently.” The person-in-charge of MCC says.

As a drop of water grants hope of life to the desert, a grain of rice brings hope to the local people. MCC has provided 3,312 impoverished households in Chagai area with daily necessities including flour and cooking oil at a total amount of Rs. 17,500,000. It’s expected that the hope towards life could be reignited in the warmth of each other, kindling the lighthouse for life and future.

Like this: Like Loading...