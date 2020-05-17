787 new coronavirus cases detected today: CM Sindh

KARACHI : Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has confirmed 787 new coronavirus cases in the province within 24 hours. Nine more people lost their lives today while fighting novel coronavirus.

In his statement about coronavirus situation in Sindh, Murad Ali Shah said that 5034 tests for deadly coronavirus were conducted out of which 787 came out positive taking the provincial tally to over 16,000.

He further informed that Sindh’s coronavirus death toll rose nine to 277. On the other hand, 398 patients fully recovered from the disease and were sent to their respective homes, spokesperson of Sindh government Murtaza Wahab confirmed.

Murad Ali Shah said that the condition of 114 patients is critical while 31 are on ventilators. He also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.