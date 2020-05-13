554 Balochistan govt officers served notices on BISP Scam

QUETTA: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) crime circle Balochistan has served notices to 554 government officials, who have illegal withdrawn aid money under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

As per FIA sources, the 554 officials of Balochistan between grade 17 to 20 have been served notices, who were involved in embezzlement and reportedly have withdrawn aid money under the BISP in respect of their family members and relatives.

The sources relayed and said 70 out of 554 officials have been chronicled their statements before the FIA officials, while 3 officers have been confessed the crime and reimbursed the defraud money into government exchequer.

Earlier, soon after surfacing corruption reports into aid money being disbursed among deserving families under the BISP, the Federal Investigation Agency crime circle Balochistan had lodged the against involved government officials of Balochistan, who were involved in the corruption and embezzlement under the FIA criminal-Act 420 & 462.

