 44 more people test coronavirus positive in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan records another 44 cases of coronavirus, in a single day, total cases reaches to 2061, with 27 official deaths. Health department of Balochistan has confirmed 1905 are locally transmitted cases in province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 2061 with addition of 44 new confirmed case yesterday. 92% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 1792.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are 27, as 55 years old patient at Fatima Jinnah Hospital, died of Covid-19. Deaths of coronavirus include 21 from Quetta, 4 from Pishin and 1 each from Lasbela and Sibi.

Out of 2061 cases, 1792 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 1663 from Quetta, 72 from Pishin, 39 from Killa Abdullah, 27 Jaffarabad 17 Chagai, 19 Mastung, 13 Sibi, 9 Lasbela, 8 Ziarat, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar, 2 Harnai, 14 Killa Saifullah and 1 from Kohlu..

At present, 242 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus.

As per the latest figures, out of 17541 suspects, tests of 15323 people have been conducted, as 2061 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 13262 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 220 cases as well.

In Balochistan large number of people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 274 in Taftan, 381 in Pishin, 469 in Sibi, 42 in Lasbela, 35 in Jaffarabad, 18 in Dalbandin, 16 in Loralai, 15 in Barkhan, 16 in Killa Abdullah, 11 in Gwadar and 10 in Khuzdar.

Like this: Like Loading...