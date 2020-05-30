30 Pakistanis succumb to COVID-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD : – At least 30 Pakistanis have succumbed to the novel coronavirus pandemic and 150 others have been affected in Saudi Arabia, said Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz.

He was giving a briefing via video link to a meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday. Special Secretary for Foreign Affairs Muazzam Ali Khan and other officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affaris attended the meeting.

The Pakistan’s Ambassador Envoy said that gave a detailed briefing to FM Qureshi on the situation of Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Raja Alis said that 150 Pakistanis have been affected by COVID-19 pandemic in Saudi Arabia, with 30 losing their lives.

He said Saudi government is taking strict measures, including lockdown, to stop the spread of Corona pandemic in the country and is ensuring best medical facilities to the affected persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the pandemic has hit more than 209 countries and states worldwide.

He said that about 3.8 million people worldwide have been affected by the pandemic, adding that more than 24,000 people have been affected by this virus in Pakistan and over 500 have died.

“By the grace of Allah almighty, the number of deaths in Pakistan is low compared with many other nations,” he said and added the pandemic is expected to reach its peak in late May or early June, and we are working on devising a plan keeping in view this situation.

The minister said 30,000 Pakistanis want to return from Saudi Arabia and we are making arrangements for their repatriation.