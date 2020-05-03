3 miner killed in trolley accident in Harnai coal mine

QUETTA: Three coal miners have been killed in a coal mine in Khost coal field area of Harnai district late on Sunday night. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Levies officials said that the incident place when the rope of the trolley broken and hit the coal miners busy in digging coal in the mines.

All three coal miners got seriously injured and later succumbed to their serious wounds before reaching to the hospital.

Soon after the incident levies and other coal workers rushed to the site and launched efforts to recover bodies. After recovering bodies shifted to district hospital Harnai, mine has been closed and an inquest has ordered in to the incident.

