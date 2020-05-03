3 journalists who cover NA test positive for coronavirus

Three journalists who cover the National Assembly proceedings in Islamabad have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to President Parliamentary Reporters Association Bahzad Saleemi.

“These journalists were tested before this week’s parliamentary sessions,” Saleemi said, adding that the National Institute of Health (NIH) plans to retest the journalists soon.

“I spoke to them and informed them of the precautionary measures they would need to take. I assured our brothers of the association’s full cooperation in this regard,” Saleemi added.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri called the three journalists and wished them well.