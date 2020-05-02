2 more die from coronavirus in Balochistan, 87 new cases reported

QUETTA: Balochistan records highest numbers of Covid-19 cases in single day, while two more died of coronavirus, as 87 new cases emerge in province, taking total number of cases to 1136. 183 positive patients have recovered till now after catching virus. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health department of Balochistan gas confirmed 983 are locally transmitted cases in province, as 16 deaths have recorded in province, from Covid-19.

A 50 years old male positive patient of Covid-19, died in Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta, who was a senior Dispenser in Civil Hospital. Earlier his brother, who was also a senior Dispenser in the same hospital, had died to coronavirus.

A 60 years old male patient, admitted in Fatima Jinnah’s ICU, died of coronavirus, taking the death toll to 16 in Balochistan.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 1136, with addition of 87 new confirmed case yesterday. 86% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 937.

The Covid-19 positivity rate is 11.56%, as 78% of cases are male, the mean age of cases were 35 years.

Out of 1136 cases, 983 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 847 from Quetta, 45 from Pishin, 21 Jaffarabad 15 Chagai, 14 Mastung, 9 Killa Abdullah, 8 Sibi, 6 Loralai, 3 Kharan, 5 Ziarat, 2 Panjgur, 2 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar and 2 Harnai.

At present, 183 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus.

As per the latest figures, out of 15653 suspects, tests of 9821 people have been conducted, as 1136 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 8685 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 1736 cases as well.

In Balochistan 1032 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 174 in Taftan, 429 in Killa Abdullah, 274 in Pishin, 11 PCSIR Quetta, 28 in Lasbela, 19 in Khuzdar, 18 in Dalbandin, 21 in Ziarat, 19 in Khuzdar, 16 in Loralai, 15 in Barkhan, 12 in Panjgur, 12 in Sibi, 2 in Kachi and 1 in Gwadar.

