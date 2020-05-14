170 cases, 4 deaths recorded among Sindh Police personnel so far

As many as 170 Sindh Police personnel have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus, a press release issued by the police said.

Out of the total, four personnel have died of Covid-19 while 31 have recovered.

The Sindh Police chief has issued an additional amount of Rs100,000 for each of the provincial districts and the traffic police which will be used for the emergency support of Covid-19 positive personnel, the statement said.

Separately, an amount of Rs10,000 is being released to every infected personnel to help their family.