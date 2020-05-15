150 million people affected by lockdown: PM Imran
Published on – May 15, 2020 – 8:15 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that 150 million people have been affected by the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
While addressing the medical community, the premier questioned how the country could afford to enforce a lockdown. “We can contain the virus by imposing lockdown but can we stop it? Scientists have predicted that there will be no vaccine for the virus this year. We will have to learn to live with it.”
He added that the country could not afford an indefinite lockdown.
Govt prepared for increase in cases, says premier
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is prepared to deal with an increase in the number of coronavirus cases and is working on increasing healthcare capacity.
The premier said that although Pakistan’s cases were much less than the projected 52,000, the case numbers would continue to increase. “It is estimated that four in hundred people infected by the virus will need to go to hospital.”
