150 million people affected by lockdown: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that 150 million people have been affected by the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

While addressing the medical community, the premier questioned how the country could afford to enforce a lockdown. “We can contain the virus by imposing lockdown but can we stop it? Scientists have predicted that there will be no vaccine for the virus this year. We will have to learn to live with it.”

He added that the country could not afford an indefinite lockdown.