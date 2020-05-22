124 new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan reports another 124 cases of Covid-19, which takes the total to 3198, with 39 officials deaths. Implementations on SOPs during lockdown remained a challenged for the administration, as public rushed towards shopping malls, markets in massive numbers to complete Eid shopping. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 3198 with addition of 124 new confirmed case yesterday. 95% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 2397.

Total deaths in Balochistan due Covid-19 are now 39. The total deaths of coronavirus include 31 from Quetta, 5 from Pishin and 2 from Lasbela and 1 from Sibi.

Out of 3198 cases, 3042 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 2618 from Quetta, 116 from Killa Abdullah, 106 from Pishin, 35 Killa Saifullah, 34 Jaffarabad, 18 Chagai, 27 Mastung, 13 Sibi, 14 Lasbela, 11 Gwadar, 8 Ziarat, 9 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 4 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 3 Khuzdar, 2 Zhob, 2 Harnai, 2 from Musakhel, 1 from Kachi, 1 from Washuk and 1 from Kohlu..

At present, 762 positive patients have recovered in Balochistan so far, after getting infected by the virus, as 38 more patients have recovered after testing negative twice.

As per the latest figures, out of 19980 suspects, tests of 20383 people have been conducted, as 3198 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 17185 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 258 cases as well.

In Balochistan over 1300 people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 233 in Taftan, 483 in Pishin, 408 in Killa Abdullah, 259 in Zhob, 60 in Lasbela, 15 in Jaffarabad, 26 in Ziarat, 14 in Barkhan and 4 in Khuzdar.

Public continues to violate SOPs, as shopping malls, markets witnessed massive up rise in numbers, without wearing masks, gloves and maintaining social distance.

Government of Balochistan in their notification had strictly directed the traders, shopkeepers, public to follow SOPs to ensure that Covid-19 does not spread in community, but during the lockdown, massive breach of violation regarding the SOPs are being witnessed.

