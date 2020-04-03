Zia Langove directs official to avoid visiting quarantine, isolation centers

QUETTA: Balochistan Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove has asked masses to ensure all precautionary measures regarding coronavirus and in the wake of spread of virus officials and their staff must take serious care and avoid visiting quarantine and isolation centers unnecessary. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Home Minister said that due to prevailing situation he got to visit and inspect different centers by taking complete precautionary measures and had also carried out his test of coronavirus which had been tested negative.

He said that due to taking preventive measures his corona test tested negative, adding that the main purpose of carrying out corona test was take myself and other my staff protected from this virus.

Home Minister appealed masses to follow preventive measures, ensure social distancing and avoid unnecessary visits of outside so that they and they families could remain protected.

