Zarkoon pledges support for companies to install COVID19 safety equipment

QUETTA: Chief Executive Balochistan Board of Investment Farman Zarkoon has pledged government's support for private companies willing to install Coronavirus safety equipment in provincial industrial zones added we have established special COVID19 special desks.

QUETTA: Chief Executive Balochistan Board of Investment Farman Zarkoon has pledged government’s support for private companies willing to install Coronavirus safety equipment in provincial industrial zones added we have established special COVID19 special desks.

He shared these views on Monday while meeting with Managing Director Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority Wali Kakar also visited the site areas of Hub Economic Zone and lasbela State Industrial State.

“The Novel Coronavirus has gripped the entire world thus international economy plagued with spiraling hence provincial economy halted due to province-wide lockdown but Government of Balochistan lifting all measures to prevent the spread of COVID19.” Farman Zarkoon said.

However the Chief Executive Balochistan Board of Investment pledges special facilities for private companies seeking to install COVID19 safety equipment in provincial industrial zone,

“Provincial Government would ensure full assistance to provincial investors following 3% interest base loan announced by State Bank of Pakistan.” Mr. Zarkoon said.

The Chairman LIEDA Wali Kkar has assured the CEO BBI that we have making sure safety equipment for our labors working in industrial zones in order to curb spread of COVID19.

