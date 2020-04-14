Zalmay Khalilzad, COAS discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and the Resolute Support Mission Commander General Austin Scott Miller met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

According to statement issued on Tuesday, Spokesperson for the US embassy said that matters pertaining to Afghan peace process came under discussion during the meeting.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan’s military leaders reaffirmed their support for the US efforts and renewed their commitment to act to advance a political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan.