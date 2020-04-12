Yousafzai praises security forces for maintaining law and order

QUETTA: Former Spokes person and Provincial leader of PTI Baber Yousafzai, has said that the security forces have set remarkable example by maintaining law and order in the country. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Former Spokes person and Provincial leader of PTI Baber Yousafzai, has said that the security forces have set remarkable example by maintaining law and order in the country.

While lauded the security personal who martyred in IED Blast near Pak Afghan Border Tuba Achakzai Babar Yousafzai said that security forces also establish the solidarity based atmosphere in the country martyred is a noble status towards the loyalty with state the martyrs will be remembered in golden words in the history.

Former spokesman of PTI said that India is intervening in the borders of Pakistan Indian government and forces keep in mind Pakistani nation know that how to protect the country.

He said corona virus has claimed thousands lives in India to conceal negligence the Indian government has adopted aggressive behavior against Pakistan.

Baber Yousafzai said that the whole Pakistani is unite against terrorism security forces and their generation has sacrifices their future for the protection of the country He further said that Pakistan and Balochistan are essential for each other PTI will continue its collaboration for the development of Balochistan our priority to bring the Balochistan with other provinces.

