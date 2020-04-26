YDA demands 15-day curfew to control COVID-19

QUETTA: Young Doctors Association of Balochistan has expressed grave concerns over the rapid spread of corona virus at the local level following the easing of lockdown and demanded from the government and administration to impose a 15-day curfew and complete lockdown across the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“If the situation remains same, there will be less space in hospitals. Due to low budget, the condition of Balochistan Health Department is unsatisfactory. 300 to 400 tests a day are insufficient. The slowness of tests is a matter of concern. We cannot wait any longer. Doctors and health care providers who died of coronavirus shall be declared martyrs,” President Young Doctors Association Dr. Yasir Achakzai and other doctors said while addressing a press conference in Civil Hospital Quetta on Sunday.

They further said that YDA Balochistan Grand Health Alliance supports all the demands of Punjab. “Corona virus is spreading rapidly locally in Balochistan, mainly due to softening of lockdown, which has increased the number of cases in four days, we suggest that not only complete lockdown across the province, but also curfew should be imposed in the entire province for 15 days as it is the only way to prevent corona virus,” they added.

“The government will have to take tough decisions regarding lockdown. If measures are not taken, there will be less space in hospitals and Precious lives will be lost,” Dr. Yasir said, adding that doctors and healthcare providers are on the front lines for the prevention and treatment of corona virus. At present, 31 doctors have been infected with corona virus, five paramedics and other staffers are already suffering from Corona virus as well.

“There is already a shortage of doctors in the province. Medical and paramedical personnel should be declared martyrs in case of death after being infected with the virus,” he demanded.

He said that the Corona virus testing service in Balochistan, is very slow, the process of diagnosis is very slow too. It is not enough to do 300 to 400 tests a day. “Young doctors cannot wait any longer in this regard,” he said.

YDA President said that there is lack of facilities in the hospitals and even now there is no access to oxygen for ventilators. On the contrary, the oxygen plant in Sheikh Zayed Hospital is not functional, due to which the ventilators are being supplied with oxygen cylinders.

He said that the budget allocated for health in Balochistan is very low so the condition of the health department in the province is unsatisfactory.

“We demand that a huge amount be allocated for health in the next budget,” he said and added that the doctors are protesting against the non-provision of facilities in the city, “we support their demands and ask the government for the removal of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Rashid.

