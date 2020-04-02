Won’t let food item shortage occur in Balochistan: CM Kamal

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said that his government will not let food item shortage occur in the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chairing a high level meeting in Quetta, Jam Kamal said that availability of daily goods will be ensured in the province. He also vowed that price stability will be ensured in the province.

CM Balochistan said that distribution of ration among the families affected by coronavirus lockdown in Quetta will start this week. He said that distribution of ration among affected persons in other districts of the province will start soon.

According to sources, it was also decided in the meeting to issue funds to the districts in under the support package. Chief Minister also said that he will soon contact federal government for wheat procurement

