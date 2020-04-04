Will resume train service partially from April 15 if PM permits: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that train service will be resumed partially from April 15 if Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan permits.

Talking to media in Lahore, the minister said that public is insisting on resuming train service but Pakistan Railways is bound to follow lockdown imposed by the government.

He added that if PM allowed, freight train service would be resumed from April 15 with all security and precautionary measures.

Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid further urged ‘angry friends’ to stop politicizing issue of coronavirus and get united to win this fight.

He went on to say that some elements are against development in Pakistan.