Will overcome coronavirus by remaining united: President Alvi

MUZAFFARABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistan will overcome the coronavirus pandemic by remaining united and hoped that the nation will show discipline during this challenging time.

Dr. Arif Alvi arrived in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday and handed over protective equipment for doctors and health workers to the Azad Kashmir Government.

The president said that the government wants to provide relief to as many as 62 sectors. He urged all to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty during the holy month of Ramzan.

Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider welcomed the President of Pakistan and appraised him about coronavirus situation in AJK.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal also accompanied President Dr. Arif Alvi.