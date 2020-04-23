Untamed Social Media in Balocistan: a bane or a boon

Freedom of expression, criticism, opposition in assembly, difference in views, opinions and ideas, access to information and political affiliation are beauty of democracy. Freedom of print and electronic media abhorred in monarchical and dictatorial forms of governments, unlike a democratic system. In democratic countries print and electronic media have absolute freedom; however, some code of ethics and rules regulate them. In western civilised democratic countries, freedom is at the top while in autocratic countries media freedom is bridled totally. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Freedom of expression, criticism, opposition in assembly, difference in views, opinions and ideas, access to information and political affiliation are beauty of democracy. Freedom of print and electronic media abhorred in monarchical and dictatorial forms of governments, unlike a democratic system. In democratic countries print and electronic media have absolute freedom; however, some code of ethics and rules regulate them. In western civilised democratic countries, freedom is at the top while in autocratic countries media freedom is bridled totally.

The outburst of Social Media, which took to the summit from the end of the first decade of 21st century, became source of expression of views and opinions, ideas, criticism, information, business, marketing, censure, basis of motivation for political and social movements. It cannot be controlled as simply as conventional forms of media. Irrespective of all its advantages, the plight with social media is that it has also become hub of hoax, disinformation, fake news, defamation, stagmatisation of public figures, revile, spread of hatred on political, social, ethnic, religious, nationality and provincialism. Thus, today Pakistan, especially Balochistan, is under siege of abuses of social media.

Albeit the social media has informed, entertained, apprised and educating the masses, it has also embarked on wave fake news, disinformation, hoax, defamation of commoners and public figures, government, political parties and spread of hatred. Social Media platforms have left colossal impact on social values of world community, and thus, it did not spare the social values of Balochistan. Social Media users in Pakistan have been mushrooming from beginning of the past decade, 2010. A January 2020 report reveals that there are (176 million internet users) 37 million active social media users in Pakistan which is 17% of total population of country. Most famous and proliferous social media platforms in Pakistan are Facebook, Youtube, whatsapp, Messenger and Twitter: 99% people reach social media handles via cell phones.

Balochistan has set off its own social values ingrained with political, tribal, religious and rural touch. But wretchedly Illiteracy, unemployment, ethnocentricism, recommendation system and poverty have weakened our values of veracity, respect, audacity, hospitality and other assimilated traits and norms and, on contrary, strengthened degeneration of moral values. Therefore, some of the content seen in social media i.e. views, pictures, commentaries and videos is vague, defamatory, hate mongering, rumorous and irresponsible. The blame game and tussles of main leadership of political parties also surfaced during and after the elections 2018. Even in some occasions the leaderships were compelled to stop their followers from criticism, blame game, and targeting the antagonists.

Twitter is a tool for everyone to express themselves. Almost everyone from political elite of Balochistan has a twitter account to tweet about anything of their interest, though politics is focused most. Many a time it is seen that leadership of renown parties entangle their horns via criticism and counter criticism on twitter which, in a democratic system, is considered as a positive omen. But this gets worse when some of the emotional, staunch, intolerable and irresponsible followers come forward and spoil things. Resultantly, in near past leadership of some parties in Balochistan were compelled to stop their party members in undue criticism and censure of opponent leadership.

Political parties are not the exception, apex institutions like judiciary, NAB, Police, health, educational institution, security agencies and even supreme institution of the land, the parliament of Pakistan has been under attack by social media users. Occasionally, the federal and provincial governments are seen incapacitated to control, find and apprehend fake and defamatory bloggers and V-loggers. In a recent precedence Prime Minister Imran Khan directed FIA to take action against social media activists defaming and tarnishing the image of apex judiciary.

It’s clear that most of the twitterati are educated and from elite class, whereas Facebook is thought to be a medium of expression and catharsis for educated and uneducated, commoners and elite classes alike. Facebook usage is number one in Balochistan. Usually, the content of facebook is believed to be unauthentic, incorrect and fake and is aimed in defacing and defaming any important figure, company, institution, etc. Not all, but some irresponsible social media followers are in habit of never missing an opportunity to tease, poke and censure people in any place or position. Presently government of Balochistan and opposition, both are facing equivalent censure and criticism from social media users from anti camps. Most of the content posted against government if fake, baseless, rumorous and incorrect.

The unchecked and tamed social media use has to be controlled so that our society may be prevented and protected from becoming habitual of critical thinking instead positivity. Illiteracy, ignorance, poverty, hypocrisy and selfishness have already occupied space in our society and such other vices being invigorated by some of the irresponsible, unethical social media users. To tackle this and to protect society from further degeneration of its moral and social values, every segment of society has to play role to leash social media users under their control. The segment may be a family, an educational, political, social institution or else. Last but not the least the government has to play its role in order to tame and lead the social media on a right path. I never mean to tame social media in an autocratic way but democratically. People should use social media in full vigor but within the prescribed limits of social, moral, ethical and legal obligations. To ensure all this, the Cyber Crime Act is already promulgated in Pakistan. The segment may be a family, an educational, political, social institution or else.

The Writer is a Deputy Director at Directorate General Public Relations Balochistan (DGPR)

